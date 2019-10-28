Michaela Hague

Michaela Hague, aged 25, was stabbed to death after being picked up by a punter in Sheffield city centre on Bonfire Night 2001.

The mum-of-one was found injured on a remote car park on Spitalfields, off Nursery Street, after being stabbed 19 times in her neck and back.

She managed to whisper a description of her attacker to the first police officer on the scene, who scribbled down notes on his hand, but despite the vital clues the killer has never been traced – 18 years on.

Michaela, from Pitsmoor, was picked up from Bower Street in an old-style blue Ford Sierra.

She said her attacker was white, clean-shaven and wore a wedding ring.

He was around 38 years old, 6ft tall and was wearing a blue fleece and glasses.

She worked on the streets to fund a heroin addiction.

Her murder is one of 36 unsolved cases on the books of South Yorkshire Police’s major incident review team, which concentrates on unsolved murders and rapes.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The death of Michaela Hague remains under continual review by our Major Incident Review Team, as do all other undetected homicide investigations.

“We take any new information, intelligence or lines of enquiry seriously and allocate resources to look into them accordingly.

“As always, anyone with information is encouraged to contact us.”