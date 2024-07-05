Sheffield band Milburn's lead singer Joe Carnall to play at Fan City during England quarter-final
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doors at the Fan Zone are set to open at midday on Saturday (July 6, 2024), allowing revellers plenty of time to get into the Euros spirit, ahead of kick-off in the England vs Switzerland quarter-final at 5pm.
In addition to a giant screen, the 2,000 capacity fan zone also boasts a food village and drink deals.
A live music programme is also part of the experience, and Milburn’s Joe Carnall is set to perform at Fan City during Saturday’s quarter-final.
Sheffield-based Milburn released their debut album, ‘Well Well Well’ in 2006. They were all friends who quickly made a name for themselves for delivering amazing live shows, selling out venues and playing such legendary establishments as the Cavern Club and The Garage, as well as supporting UK heavyweights Arctic Monkeys.
Despite splitting up, the band got back together in 2016 and are now set to perform their biggest headlining show ever at the Sheffield concert Rock N Roll Circus at Don Valley Bowl on Saturday, August 31, 2024 with Libertines legend Peter Doherty in support.
Fan City has already welcomed thousands of fans this summer and a string of high profile guests including England legends Chris Waddle and Viv Anderson plus live anthemic musical chanting in the form of Everly Pregnant Brothers and The Rosadocs.
Tickets for the England v Switzerland game are £10.00, plus booking fees for advance ticket buyers.
