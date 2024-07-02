Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shooting has shocked residents on a ‘quiet’ Sheffield street, who woke up to find a police cordon in place.

Kearsley Road, Sheffield, where police were called to reports of a shooting in the early hours of Monday, July 1 | National World

South Yorkshire Police said two people had approached a property at around 1.10am, with one allegedly throwing a brick and the other discharging a firearm and damaging the front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe the incident, in which no one is reported to have been injured, was a ‘targeted attack’.

When The Star spoke to residents the following morning, we were told it was a ‘quiet’ street, where people tend to ‘keep themselves to themselves’ and the biggest concern is usually littering.

One person said: “We’ve had no trouble at all here, and we’re very comfortable living here, but it’s bad what’s happened and we hope nothing else like this happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another resident told how he had lived on the street for around six months and had not experienced any trouble during that time.

‘I don’t think it’s a bad street’

A third person said: “I’ve lived here for over 20 years and it’s a quiet street.

“We’ve had a couple of incidents in the past, including one where someone was found with a gun, but nothing for a long time.

“I’ve never felt threatened living here and I don’t think it’s a bad street. The only problem we usually have is with the rubbish on the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People tend to keep themselves to themselves. It’s not neighbourly like it used to be.”

Following the shooting, Superintendent Nicola Leach, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This incident will no doubt cause concern in the community and we will work hard to identify those responsible.

“I would urge anyone with information that could help us in our investigations to come forward and help us keep our communities safe.”