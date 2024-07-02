Sheffield shooting: Residents speak out after gun violence erupts on 'quiet street'
The Star visited Kearsley Road, close to London Road, in the Highfield area of the city, after police were called in the early hours of Monday, July 1, to reports of a shooting.
South Yorkshire Police said two people had approached a property at around 1.10am, with one allegedly throwing a brick and the other discharging a firearm and damaging the front door.
Officers believe the incident, in which no one is reported to have been injured, was a ‘targeted attack’.
When The Star spoke to residents the following morning, we were told it was a ‘quiet’ street, where people tend to ‘keep themselves to themselves’ and the biggest concern is usually littering.
One person said: “We’ve had no trouble at all here, and we’re very comfortable living here, but it’s bad what’s happened and we hope nothing else like this happens.”
Another resident told how he had lived on the street for around six months and had not experienced any trouble during that time.
‘I don’t think it’s a bad street’
A third person said: “I’ve lived here for over 20 years and it’s a quiet street.
“We’ve had a couple of incidents in the past, including one where someone was found with a gun, but nothing for a long time.
“I’ve never felt threatened living here and I don’t think it’s a bad street. The only problem we usually have is with the rubbish on the street.
“People tend to keep themselves to themselves. It’s not neighbourly like it used to be.”
Following the shooting, Superintendent Nicola Leach, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This incident will no doubt cause concern in the community and we will work hard to identify those responsible.
“I would urge anyone with information that could help us in our investigations to come forward and help us keep our communities safe.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police either online or by calling 101, and to quote incident number 60 of July 1, 2024 when getting in touch.
