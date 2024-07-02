Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A section of a busy Sheffield road is closed this afternoon following a crash, as motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The two-vehicle collision took place on Attercliffe Road, which runs between Burngreave and Darnall in Sheffield, earlier today (Tuesday, July 2, 2024).

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said the driver of one of the vehicles is set to be rushed to hospital to be treated for what are believed to be ‘serious injuries’.

The SYP spokesperson continued: “We were called to reports of an RTC at Attercliffe Road at 3.43pm today.

“Officers, the Ambulance Service, and Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

“A silver Volkswagen Jetta and a white Ford Transit Van had collided, and emergency services are at the scene.

“The driver of the Volkswagen is being taken to hospital to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries.

“A stretch of road of around 100m from just after the Church Lane junction to the Bodmin Street junction is currently closed.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said the closure was likely to remain in place whilst work is carried out at the scene.