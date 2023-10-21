Oasis played their first arena gig in Sheffield and returned two years later with a special surprise for fans

Liam Gallagher is returning to Sheffield Arena, the venue that helped launch Oasis into superstardom.

His Definitely Maybe 30 Years Anniversary Tour, at which he will play the album in full, including hits like Live Forever, Supersonic, Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, and Cigarettes & Alcohol, will kick off at Utilita Arena Sheffield on June 1, 2024.

His brother Noel Gallagher won't be joining him on the tour as things stand, though rumours of a potential reunion persist, with relations between the famously fractious siblings appearing to be the best they have been for years.

The Britpop giants played many memorable gigs in Sheffield before their acrimonious split in 2009, when the warring brothers finally decided they’d had enough of one another.

One of Oasis’ earliest gigs was at Sheffield Hallam University on October 28, 1993. As their fame grew, they graduated to The Leadmill on May 14, 1994, when their set-list included hits like Cigarettes & Alcohol and Supersonic, along with a cover of I Am the Walrus by their biggest musical inspiration the Beatles.

They also played at the University of Sheffield’s Octagon Centre that December before returning to Sheffield the following year to play before a much bigger crowd at Sheffield Arena on April 22, 1995 – their first arena gig, which ex-Creation Records managing director Tim Abbot later said ‘changed everything’.

That concert, where they were joined on the bill by home city favourites Pulp, was widely viewed as the moment the Manchester band achieved true rock stardom.

It was also the first time fans got to hear one of their most famous songs, Don’t Look Back in Anger. Noel Gallager told the 12,000-strong crowd that night as he prepared to play what would become perhaps their most defining anthem: “I’m gonna play a brand new one - I only wrote it on Tuesday! No one’s heard this before. I haven’t got a title for it yet either.”

The gig was notable too for being the last Oasis played with their original drummer Tony McCarroll, who left not long after to be replaced by Alan White.

As Oasis dominated the charts, winning their much-publicised battle with Blur, excitement was even higher when they returned to play two nights at Sheffield Arena in 1997.

The Star reported at the time how there had been a ‘stampede’ for tickets to see the indie greats, with the 24,000 allocation selling out within four hours.

Oasis entertained Sheffield for what would be the last time in 2008, playing two gigs at Sheffield Arena that October before breaking up the following year.

Oasis released seven studio albums in all, scoring eight number one singles, and selling a total of 70 million records worldwide.

