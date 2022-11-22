But bosses at the famous music venue in Sheffield city centre are continuing to defy their landlord by lining up an array of gigs well past March 25, 2023, when their 20-year lease is set to expire – including one on that date itself. The club on Leadmill Road, which has helped launch countless acts towards stardom, perhaps most famously Pulp, is advertising a total of 19 events at the premises on or beyond March 25 next year, with its latest listings running all the way until October 26, 2023, when the comedian Kae Kurd is scheduled to appear.

When is the lease at The Leadmill set to expire?

More than 46,000 people signed The Leadmill’s official petition calling on the Government to suspend Section 25 of the Landlord and Tenant Act, under which landlords can evict tenants, but the Government has responded to say it has no plans to do so. As the clock winds down towards the lease’s expiry date, the battle between The Leadmill and its landlord, Electric Group, which owns the freehold to the building and wants to take it over but keep it as a music venue, has entered somewhat of a Cold War phase, with both sides remaining relatively quiet.

The Leadmill in Sheffield city centre is set to be evicted by its landlord Electric Group when the lease expires on March 25, 2023, but it has lined up lots of shows beyond that date as it continues to fight to remain in the building

Neither The Leadmill nor Electric Group would comment when contacted by The Star. The Leadmill said any communication would be made via its official channels and declined to answer when asked if there was a contingency for gigs scheduled after March 25 next year should it be kicked out. Electric Group, which is understood to be seeking advice from solicitors about whether it can keep the name if it takes over the venue, said it was unable to comment at this stage for legal reasons.

What have The Leadmill and its landlord said ahead of the lease expiring?

Stars ranging from the Arctic Monkeys and Pulp to Eddie Izzard and Joe Lycett have previously backed The Leadmill’s campaign to remain at the venue. In October, The Leadmill shared a video showing the support it has, which it said illustrated the ‘level of importance that the venue holds in Sheffield and beyond’.

Electric Group, which bought the freehold from MCR Properties for £600,000 in 2017, already runs the Electric Brixton and SWX music venues in London and Bristol, and has said it plans to invest around £1 million refurbishing The Leadmill to secure its future as a music venue for the next 30 years.

Which musicians and comedians are scheduled to appear at The Leadmill beyond March 25, 2023?

Below is the full list of gigs which have been lined up to take place at The Leadmill on or beyond March 25, 2023, when the lease is set to expire. The list is accurate as of November 22, 2022:

Wilko Johnson (with special guest Wreckless Eric) – March 25, 2023

Tony Law – March 30, 2023

The Beat ft. Ranking Jnr. – March 31, 2023

Chloe Petts – April 2, 2023

Chris McCausland – April 6, 2023

Atomic – The Ultimate 80s Party Band – April 8, 2023

Inspiral Carpets – April 14, 2023

Fin Taylor – April 16, 2023

Maisie Peters – April 18, 2023

Gaz Coombes – April 19, 2023

Gary Delaney – May 4, 2023

New Purple Celebration – The Music of Prince – May 5, 2023

Fleetingwood Mac – May 6, 2023

Gryphon – May 10, 2023

Rhys James – May 11, 2023

Simon Brodkin – May 24, 2023

Josie Long – September 27, 2023

Munya Chawawa – October 7, 2023

