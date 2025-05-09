Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ice hockey fans in Sheffield are furious at a hike in parking charges of up to £163 this season.

Sheffield Steelers’ supporters got a shock when they logged on to the Utilita Arena website to secure coveted parking spaces this week.

The early bird price for 32 matches had soared by £100 to £256. But fans say they were snapped up in 10 minutes leaving only full price tickets at £320 - or £10 per game - some £163 more than in 2024.

Sheffield Steelers’ supporters are being asked to pay up to £163 more to park next season. | NW

Susan Raistrick, of Robin Lane, Beighton, said she had been attending since the early 1990s when there were “300 in the crowd.”

Now, thousands go to matches.

The new season starts in August.

She said: “This is sheer exploitation! They know the demand is high, so let's rip off the loyal supporters. Loyal fans feel very aggrieved by this.

“Some are saying they want a refund on their match season ticket because they can’t afford parking.”

An early bird season ticket was £520 this year, £60 more than last year, she added. The full price season ticket even more.

Susan also said the way the Arena was run now had changed of late.

ASM Global took over managing the venue from Sheffield City Trust in January.

“Since December security has been searching bags and taking sweets and drinks off people including children and you’re then left to pay £4 for bottled water,” said Susan.

More than 100 people have commented on Steelers’ parking charges on the Utilita Arena’s Facebook page.

Jill Skene said: “Well we won't be paying that, it's cheaper to get a taxi.”

Steelers fans at Sheffield Arena in August 2002. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Sarah North Youle said the timing was poor.

“Might have been an idea to announce the £100 increase before the Steelers’ season ticket early bird deadline so that people can make an informed decision on whether they can commit to both.”

Lisamarie Sunley said: “Just pure greed. So hoping the improvements give some semblance of being worth it.”

The Arena’s website states: ‘The updated pricing for the new season reflects wider investment in the Arena, including planned improvements to customer and accessibility infrastructure over the next 18 months’.

Fans at a concert at Sheffield Arena. | Sheffield Arena

In February, Sheffield City Council said it had set aside £5.7m for improvements at the Arena and ASM Global had "committed to significant investment" although a figure was not disclosed.

In March, the Netball Super Cup attracted 7,000 people. After an eight-hour event some criticised the Arena over long queues, poor food, inadequate staffing and heavy-handed security. Some alleged the aim appeared to be to “make as much money as possible.”

In March, dozens complained about hospitality at the Netball Super Cup at the Arena.

An ASM Global spokesperson said almost 400 Steelers’ parking season tickets were sold in two days after they went on sale this week and they were “confident” the current pricing was “still fair and competitive.”

They added: “Season ticket holders continue to receive a significant discount versus the standard match day rate of £14. And of course, with that, a guaranteed space in the car park, which fills up on most game days.

“The last time prices were increased was in 2023, and we have held that price steady into 2024, despite ongoing rising costs.

“To ensure the best service for season ticket holders, we continue to cap sales below full capacity, meaning we can maintain the quality and consistency of service, while managing wider operational needs on event days.

“As ever, we appreciate the continued support, and look forward to another successful season for the Steelers!”

In January, the council terminated its partnership with Sheffield City Trust - which was run by volunteer, local experts - and signed a 15-year lease with Australian firm ASM Global, which runs 350 venues including Wembley Arena.

The ASM Global spokesperson said they were focusing on creating a “reimagined venue that the whole city can be proud of” that enhanced the fan experience and attracted “even more world-class artists and shows.”

They added: “Fans can be assured that there is significant work going on behind the scenes right now, to reinvigorate the arena and futureproof it for years to come. We are taking a phased approach, working around event and match day schedules with refurbishment works due to be complete by October 2026.

“The fan experience is set to be transformed, reimagining the event day guest experience throughout the entire venue. The first phase is focused on enhancements to the venue concourses including more points of sale to improve speed of service, improvements to the entire food and beverage offering, improved digital signage on the concourses and frictionless purchasing solutions.

“There will be new supersuite spaces, a newly refurbished arena club, a new terrace area, new bars and revamped lounges.

“Utilita Arena’s back of house will be dramatically upgraded, too, with a complete overhaul of the backstage areas for artists, production and crew, to ensure a best-in-class experience for all who set foot in the venue.”