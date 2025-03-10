Sports fans have criticised the Utilita Arena in Sheffield over long queues, poor food, inadequate staffing and heavy-handed security.

The Netball Super Cup on Saturday attracted 7,000 people from across the country.

But after an eight-hour contest. some took to social media to complain about issues, with some alleging the aim was to “make as much money as possible.”

The furore will be a blow to ASM Global which took over managing the venue from Sheffield City Trust in January.

On the Utilita Arena’s Facebook page, Debbie O'Shea said: “Great day spoiled by totally inadequate catering services.”

Deborah Ratcliffe added: “Great netball. Shocking food prices and organisation.”

Pauline Bradbury went into detail: “You should be ashamed of yourselves Utilita! Your services are absolutely diabolical - your food is disgusting and put your young staff on the front line to deal with your inadequacies!”

Judy Preece said: “I missed more netball games than I watched as I was queuing for food and drinks. Never again. Shameful.”

Linda McLeod added: “Clearly not about security, exclusively about forcing people to pay for food and drink indoors, without having enough staff or even products.”

Claire HM said: “Massive queues for FEMALE toilets - insulting on international women’s day! Huge queues for overpriced, totally UNHEALTHY, processed food. Resulted in missing whole matches. No designated outdoor space for for non smokers to get a bit of fresh air!

“And please explain your reasoning for policy of not allowing paying customers to leave building and return during a 7.5 hour event Utilita Arena Sheffield!”

Pat Tee added: “Ridiculous taking everyone’s food and drink off of them - then queuing for over and hour to get food and a drink.”

Sarah Hancock said: “My daughter was treated like a criminal by security at entry - literally made me empty her pockets when she had taken everything out anyway. She is 12.”

The Arena’s website states only food and drink purchased in the venue can be consumed inside and ‘an empty refillable plastic bottle can be brought into the venue (no more than 500ml) but no other food or drink is permitted’.

Heather Ford said there was nowhere to refill water bottles. The Star has learned water is available from taps behind bars operated by staff.

The Utilita Arena put out a statement acknowledging there had been queues for food and drinks “which we rectified as quickly as possible”.

It added: “The event drew an enthusiastic audience, the majority of whom arrived as soon as doors opened.

“We of course want fans to be able to get their refreshments, and head to their seats speedily to soak up the game, and are sorry to hear that some were left disappointed.

“We continually review best practices, ways to improve speed of service and our understanding of audiences for events of all kinds – including all-day events.

“There is also significant investment coming soon - with focus on new bars and concessions stands as well as improved wayfinding and communication and security technology, set to elevate event days in the venue.

“At the heart of everything we do is the guest experience, and with that in mind we would like to assure our customers that all feedback is welcome and taken on board.”

The venue also said a pass out system was put in place to allow people to get food in local outlets.