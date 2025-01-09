Sheffield Arena: Where famous venue ranks in global 200 and how it compares to Leeds
The Utilita Arena in Attercliffe sold 325,685 tickets in 2024 raking in £17.3m, according to the Pollstar worldwide top 200.
Leeds Arena was 46th with 567,467 tickets sold, raising £31.1m.
Meanwhile, Sheffield City Hall was the world’s 63rd best selling theatre with 143,042 tickets earning £5.43m
Dom Stokes, general manager of the Utilita Arena and Sheffield City Hall said it was “fantastic” to see them ranking so highly.
In a Linkedin post he added: “As always some very famous international and national peers in those lists and it is always an honour to be sitting alongside them.
“In 2025 and beyond with ASM Global - Europe's expertise, influence and guidance our incredible venues can only expect to go from strength to strength.”
Australian firm ASM Global, which already manages more than 350 venues worldwide, took over running Utilita Arena Sheffield and Sheffield City Hall this month.
It replaced Sheffield City Trust as the operator of the two famous Sheffield venues.
Sheffield Arena is now set for an upgrade, with work due to begin this month.
Events planned for 2025 include Strictly Come Dancing Live, Britain’s Strongest Man, Torvill and Dean: Our Last Dance, comedian Peter Kay and pop star Olly Murs.
In the UK, the OVO Hydro in Glasgow was top, with 1.17m ticket sales and £80m income.
Madison Square Garden was the world’s biggest arena in 2024, selling 2m tickets and raking in £220m.
