“Exciting new chapter” promised for Sheffield Arena and Sheffield City Hall

The company that has taken over the management of two of Sheffield’s best-known entertainment venues for Sheffield City Council is promising “an exciting new chapter” for them.

ASM Global is managing the Utilita Arena and Sheffield City Hall from this month. The company has promised improvements to both venues that it will co-fund with the city council.

ASM is a multinational concern that also runs Wembley Arena and major venues in Manchester and Leeds in the UK as part of a portfolio of more than 350 worldwide.

When it announced the takeover of both venues in July 2024, the city council said that its leisure and entertainment venues were set to receive £117 million of investment including rebuilds of some of the city’s most popular leisure centres and improvements to the Arena and City Hall.

The websites for both venues now say: “Taking place across all areas of Utilita Arena, the vision is to reimagine the venue as a world-class touring destination, while developing the venue experience at Sheffield City Hall in line with its prestigious heritage identity.”

They add: “From spring, Utilita Arena can look forward to more tills and the launch of the self-service Boxbar, plus frictionless ‘scan-and-collect’ bars – all with the aim of reducing your waiting time so you can enjoy your experience. Improved concourse screens will make it easier to navigate the new food and drink range too!

Basics

“City Hall will benefit from improved in-venue signage and audience experience, while retaining its legendary look and feel.

“When it comes to your time at both venues, we know sometimes the basics are the most important – that’s why we’ll also be making phased improvements to all toilet facilities to reduce waiting times, starting this summer.”

The websites say that the food offer will be increased at the Arena to include “grab-and-go snacks and classic pizzas, burgers and more”, plus new drinks offers.

They also promise: “It’s time for Utilita Arena Sheffield to get the glamorous premium upgrades that AO Arena Manchester enjoys with The Mezz, and first direct Arena Leeds has in The Mixer.

“Stand by for news on new supersuites, lounges and premium experiences whether you’re upgrading for a special occasion or on the lookout for a hospitality membership for your business. Coming autumn 2025.”