The parents of a 23-year-old who was killed in a crash on Sheffield Parkway have shared the “unbearable” pain that losing their daughter has caused.

Sharna Burgin, mum to a little girl now aged 5, was one of four passengers in a car driven by Leon Roberts in the early hours of February 26, 2023.

She died as a result of his dangerous and “arrogant” driving, when he reached speeds of over 100mph on Sheffield Parkway (A57) and lost control of the car.

Results of a urine sample found Roberts had used cocaine and cannabis before the crash, as well as being seen on CCTV having two pints and a “short drink” at a pub on Handsworth Road.

In her victim statement, read in court and shared by police with her permission, Sharna’s mother Elaine, said: “Every morning when I wake up, I am back in the nightmare of the 26th of February 2023 all over again.

Sharna Burgin died after the driver lost control of his car while going at around 100mph. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

“The events of that night will haunt me forever - being woken up by my phone ringing and hearing a police officer’s voice. My heart was literally beating out of my chest. The feeling of anxiety and sickness ran through me as I tried to keep calm.

“I feel lost and heartbroken from losing our Sharna in such a tragic way. I now come home to a quiet and empty house daily ... Sharna used to fill the house with so much fun and laughter.

“The pain of knowing she won’t be coming home again is heart breaking, and just as unbearable as that very first day.”

At Roberts’ sentencing hearing on July 26, Sheffield Crown Court heard how Ms Burgin and another passenger had shouted at Roberts to slow down, but he did not respond.

Killer driver Leon Roberts has been jailed for almost a decade. | SYP

One of the passengers in the backseat, alongside Ms Burgin, shared a Snapchat video with the caption “I’m gunna die”.

Roberts lost control of the Mercedes, colliding with a parked taxi and shunting it 50 metres along the road, while his car travelled 75 metres.

Ms Burgin, who had qualified as a paramedic shortly before the crash, was found unconscious.

She was taken to hospital with injuries including fractures in her skull, rib, face and spine, and was sadly pronounced dead.

Ms Burgin’s father, Matthew, said in his statement: “The pain and heartbreak this has caused me is every parent’s worst nightmare, which I have to live with for the rest of my life.

“This has left a big hole in mine and my family’s lives, and everybody that knew Sharna.

“I still can’t believe I’m having to write this, as it still doesn’t seem real. I keep hoping to wake up from this nightmare.”

The court heard how Roberts, of Ballifield Close, ran from the scene, and turned himself in around 16 hours after the crash.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, commended the family for their “magnanimous” decision to choose organ donation after Ms Burgin’s death.

Speaking directly to Roberts, he said: “Arrogance, alcohol and cowardice. What a terrible combination.

“You have brought devastation on a family and a little girl in particular. Your conduct was despicable.”

“You are also a coward. You ran off from the scene leaving your friends to their fate. One seriously injured. The other on the way to death.”

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was sentenced to nine years and six months imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving, to run concurrently with a two year and six month sentence for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been disqualified from driving for a primary period of eight years.