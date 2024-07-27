Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the face of the “coward” killer driver who ran off after a 100mph crash, leaving his passengers for dead.

Leon Roberts, aged 25, was jailed for nine years and six months yesterday after admitting causing the death of 23-year-old Sharna Burgin in the horror crash on Sheffield Parkway.

Killer driver Leon Roberts has been jailed | SYP

She was a mum, whose five year old daughter will now have to grow up without her. Roberts pleaded guilty to charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (July 26): “Arrogance, alcohol and cowardice. What a terrible combination.

“You have brought devastation on a family and a little girl in particular. Your conduct was despicable.

Sharna Burgin died after the driver of the car she was travelling in lost control of the car, going at around 100mph. | Submit

“You are also a coward. You ran off from the scene leaving your friends to their fate. One seriously injured. The other on the way to death.”

Roberts had driven at speeds of around 100mph at around 1.40am on the morning of the incident.

Ashleigh Turner, one of four passengers in the car, said she and Ms Burgin, her best friend, had shouted at Roberts - who was driving with only one hand on the wheel - to slow down.

But heading towards Sheffield city centre from his home on Ballifield Close after spending time at the Old Crown Inn on Handsworth Road, he lost control of the car and collided with a parked taxi.

Sharna Brooke Burgin tragically passed away after the crash on the Sheffield Parkway

The taxi was shunted 50 metres, while Roberts’ Mercedes travelled 75 metres from the point of impact.

CCTV footage seen in court showed Roberts, who was expecting a child with his partner at the time, run from the car, leaving his four passengers in the wreckage.

Ms Burgin, a paramedic, was unconscious when emergency services arrived. She was taken to intensive care, with fractures to her skull, rib, face and spine, and was sadly pronounced dead.

Her mother, Elaine Myczco-Dunne, described in a statement how she felt robbed of a future with her daughter.

She said: “[I come] home to a quiet and empty house which Sharna used to fill with fun and laughter.

“We have to stay strong for Sharna’s daughter who she leaves behind, and her younger sister.”

Witnesses described seeing the car headlights spinning, and an awareness that the car was catching fire.

Roberts handed himself into police at 6pm on February 26, around 16 hours after the incident.

Results of a urine sample were consistent with prior use of cocaine, cannabis and alcohol.

Callum Harry Garner, anotherof his passengers, was seriously injured in the crash.

Roberts was sentenced to nine years and six months imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving, to run concurrently with a two year and six month sentence for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been disqualified from driving for eight years.