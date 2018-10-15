Sex attacker still at large on streets of Sheffield

A sex attacker who assaulted a woman in a Sheffield suburb is still walking the streets.

A manhunt was launched when a woman in her 20s was attacked on land at the junction of Station Road and Moss Way, Mosborough, in the early hours of Tuesday, October 2.

South Yorkshire Police said the force received a ‘third person report’ about the incident and the woman at the centre of the investigation is receiving specialist support.

A description of the attacker has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 31 of October 2.