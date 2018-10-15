Men brandished knife and bat during Subway raid in Sheffield 

Two men with a knife and bat escaped with cash after an armed raid of a Subway shop in Sheffield.

They struck at the Suffolk Road branch of Subway in the city centre just before 1am on Sunday, September 23.

South Yorkshire Police said the robbers threatened staff before escaping with the cash tray from the till.

Detectives investigating the incident have released a CCTV still of a man they believe could hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 50 of September 23 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.