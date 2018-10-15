Man in hospital after shooting in Sheffield street

A man is in hospital today after he was shot in his leg in a Sheffield street.
The man, aged in his 20s, was targeted in Verdon Street, Burngreave, at 11.30am yesterday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition this morning.
Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said: “This does not appear to be a random attack.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.