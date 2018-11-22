Sex attacker hunted after man raped in Doncaster town centre

A sex attacker is being hunted by the police after a man was raped in Doncaster town centre.

Detectives have today released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the sex attack.

Do you know this man?

They said the rape victim, aged in his 20s, was walking along East Laith Gate when he was approached by an unknown man and they took a short cut across a car park leading to Hallgate, where he was attacked.

The incident took place at around 4.15am on Saturday, September 8.

The attacker was black, slim and had short Afro-style hair.

He was last seen walking in the direction of Hallgate.

South Yorkshire Police said the CCTV image has been released today following ‘a detailed investigation.

The fore said: “Officers have followed a number of lines of enquiry and are now keen to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV, or anyone who recognises him.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 173 of September 8.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.