Three arrested in police probe into ‘awful murder’ in Barnsley

Three arrests have been made this morning over the ‘awful murder’ of a Barnsley man brutally attacked close to his home.

A 40-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were re-arrested in connection with the death of Gary Dean, with both being held on suspicion of murder today.

Gary Dean

The man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder and the woman on suspicion of assisting an offender but both are now murder suspects.

A 49-year-old woman was also arrested this morning on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three remain in police custody.

Mr Dean, 48, was found in a wooded area behind Moorend Lane, Silkstone Common, close to the Trans Pennine Trail, at around 5.40pm on Thursday, September 6

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, who is overseeing the police investigation, said: “Our inquiry has been ongoing since September 6, with dedicated staff investigating this awful offence of murder.

“I’m still appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact the police.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 628 of September 6.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.