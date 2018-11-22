Teens arrested in Sheffield murder probe ‘released under investigation’

Four teenagers arrested as part of a police probe into a Sheffield murder have been released from enquiries under investigation.

They were arrested by detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed to death in August.

Kavan Brissett

The teens – aged 18, two aged 17 and one aged 16 – were quizzed over the death before being bailed.

They have since answered their bail and have now all been released under investigation as enquiries into the death continue, South Yorkshire Police revealed this week.

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and the younger teens were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

Kavan was stabbed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe and died four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

Nobody has yet been charged over his death.

Detectives want to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah in connection with the death.

They believe the Broomhall man, who is also known as Reggie, could hold vital information about the killing.

Farrah is said to be actively evading arrest and detectives have warned anyone shielding him that they face prosecution.

Farrah has been described as ‘key’ to police enquiries and the Crimestoppers reward of £5,000 is available for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111