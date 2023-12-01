Seven Hills School Granville Road: Man left with head injury after three-vehicle crash near Sheffield school
Police are investigating.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been left with a head injury, following a three-vehicle crash near to a Sheffield school.
The most recent crash took place near to Seven Hills School on Granville Road, close to Sheffield city centre, this afternoon (Friday, December 1, 2023).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.44pm earlier today (December 1) to Granville Road, Sheffield, following reports of a multi-vehicle collision.
"It has been reported that a blue Ford Focus, a black BMW and a white Ford Focus were involved in a road traffic collision, with a man suffering an injury to his head.
"The road was temporarily closed and enquiries are ongoing."
The Granville Road incident came a couple of hours after a serious crash on Sheffield Parkway, which has left four people injured, one of whom has been left in a life-threatening condition.
The Parkway is shut between Derek Dooley Way and Prince of Wales Road and with emergency services at the scene, South Yorkshire Police are urging people to avoid the area.
A force spokesperson said that section of the Parkway is expected to be closed until around 8pm.
Motorists faced serious disruption this afternoon, as a result of the two crashes.
Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police.