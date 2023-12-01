Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been left with a head injury, following a three-vehicle crash near to a Sheffield school.

The most recent crash took place near to Seven Hills School on Granville Road, close to Sheffield city centre, this afternoon (Friday, December 1, 2023).

Granville Road was temporarily closed by police following the three-vehicle crash this afternoon (December 1, 2023)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.44pm earlier today (December 1) to Granville Road, Sheffield, following reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

"It has been reported that a blue Ford Focus, a black BMW and a white Ford Focus were involved in a road traffic collision, with a man suffering an injury to his head.

"The road was temporarily closed and enquiries are ongoing."

The Granville Road incident came a couple of hours after a serious crash on Sheffield Parkway, which has left four people injured, one of whom has been left in a life-threatening condition.

Read More The Moor: Council chief welcomes return of traders after row with landlord NewRiver

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Parkway is shut between Derek Dooley Way and Prince of Wales Road and with emergency services at the scene, South Yorkshire Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Read More CCTV released after four men rob victim of watch, phone and bus pass in Sheffield city centre

A force spokesperson said that section of the Parkway is expected to be closed until around 8pm.

Motorists faced serious disruption this afternoon, as a result of the two crashes.