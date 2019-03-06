Have your say

A serving South Yorkshire police officer is due in court next week accused of dangerous driving in Sheffield.

PC Daniel Guest, based in Rotherham, is due to go on trial at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, March 11.

He is accused of dangerous driving following an incident in Sheffield in November 2017.

