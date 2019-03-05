Have your say

A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted over a fatal collision – with detectives admitting he could be anywhere in the country.

Joseph Francis Berry is wanted for questioning over a fatal collision in Elton, Cheshire, on November 24, 2018.

He is believed to have been driving a Mercedes C220 which was involved in a crash with a Range Rover.

Berry is alleged to have fled the scene after the smash, leaving behind his passenger, Teresa McGuire, 37, who suffered fatal injuries.

The 39-year-old has not been seen since.

Crimestoppers is offering £5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Berry is 6ft tall, with black, cropped hair, brown eyes and an Irish accent.

Gary Murray, Crimestoppers’ Regional Manager for the North West, said: “Joseph has not been seen since the collision in which a woman lost her life.

“Our charity believes we all have a right to be safe from crime, whether it’s at home, in our community or on our roads.

“It’s important that justice is seen to be done and so we urge anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Berry to contact us 100 per cent anonymously.

“We know that, for some people, it can be difficult to speak directly to authorities, which is why our charity is here to help.

“We’re always kept our promise of anonymity for over 30 years.

“You may be entitled to a reward of up to £5,000 if your information leads to Joseph Berry’s arrest.”

Call 0800 555111.