The murder of a Sheffield prostitute who was strangled and then dumped in a shallow grave remains unsolved 25 years on.

Dawn Shields was 19 when she vanished while working on the streets of Sheffield in 1994.

Dawn Shields

CRIME: South Yorkshire Police invited to meeting with Home Secretary amid claims of national knife crime emergency

She was picked up from the Broomhall area of the city, which was Sheffield's red light district at that time, on May 13 and her body was found on the slopes of Mam Tor, Castleton, a week later.

HEARING: South Yorkshire Police officer’s career ‘hanging by a thread’ after failing to report use of force helicopter to film couple having sex in garden

Dawn, who was naked, had been strangled and had suffered head injuries.

COURT: Jail for killer taxi driver who caused head-on crash when he ploughed through Sheffield Parkway barrier at 73mph

During an interview in 2012, her mum Margaret said she feared she would go to her grave without Dawn’s killer ever being found.

Dawn, from Pitsmoor, had an 11-month-old baby when she was killed while plying her trade.

Her body was discovered by a National Park warden, who raised the alarm.

One police theory is that she was killed elsewhere and then dumped on Mam Tor.

Dawn's death has been examined repeatedly over the years, often in connection to other prostitute murders by detectives looking for possible links.

The murder of 25-year-old Sheffield sex worker Michaela Hague seven years later was one of the cases thoroughly examined for possible links.

Michaela, a mum-of-one from Pitsmoor, was picked up from Bower Street, off Corporation Street in the city centre, on Binfire Night 2001 and found stabbed on a car park at nearby Spitalfields.

She was knifed 19 times in her back and neck in a frenzied attack but her killer has also never been traced.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.