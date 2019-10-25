Services delayed following incident at Hillsborough tram stop
Trams are delayed in Sheffield this afternoon following an ‘ongoing incident’ at Hillsborough tram stop.
Friday, 25th October 2019, 1:59 pm
Stagecoach Supertram said its blue and yellow route services ‘are subject to delay, alteration and cancellation at short notice’.
The firm apologised to those affected.
South Yorkshire Police said a woman on a scooter is believed to have fallen onto the tracks at Hillsborough tram stop, Langsett Road, and her scooter landed on top of her.
Paramedics have been alerted.
More to follow.