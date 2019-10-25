Services delayed following incident at Hillsborough tram stop

Trams are delayed in Sheffield this afternoon following an ‘ongoing incident’ at Hillsborough tram stop.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 25th October 2019, 1:59 pm
Trams are delayed in Sheffield this afternoon following an incident in Hillsborough

Stagecoach Supertram said its blue and yellow route services ‘are subject to delay, alteration and cancellation at short notice’.

CRIME: Noxious substance sprayed at Sheffield bus driver on city estate

The firm apologised to those affected.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield man jailed for leaving passenger with serious injuries after ploughing car into taxi while on bail for dangerous driving

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

South Yorkshire Police said a woman on a scooter is believed to have fallen onto the tracks at Hillsborough tram stop, Langsett Road, and her scooter landed on top of her.

POLICE: Man wanted over attack in Sheffield bar

Paramedics have been alerted.

More to follow.