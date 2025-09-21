Take a look inside this ‘sensory ambulance’ a Sheffield businessman hopes will give SEND children space to cool off at public events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wade Savage, 34, has overhauled a disused ambulance to create a mobile sensory unit where children overwhelmed by the world around them can take time to re-centre.

Sheffield businessman Wade Savage has invented a 'sensory ambulance' where children with SEND can calm down at events - all he needs now are testers. | S70 Media

Filled with calming lights, toys to touch and bean bags that swallow you whole, Wade hopes in time the ambulance will become as much a fixture at fayres, children’s parties and big days out as bouncy castles and food stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wade said: “I’ve been working with SEND and autistic children for years and there is a real need for provisions made just for them at public events.

“Parties and fayres can often cause sensory overload and distress and there’s no space to retreat to.

The sensory ambulance is filled with calming lights, toys to touch and places to lie down, with the hope of providing SEND children space to calm down from a sensory overload episode at public events. | S70 Media

“I then came across this disused ambulance for sale and it’s got space for everything I wanted and it can be brought to them - it’s perfect.”

Features include colour fibre lights to play with, calming lamps with changing colours, speakers with music, mats to lie on, buttons to press, cords to pull, and a weighted beanbag that squeezes whoever sits in it from all sides, in a quiet and climate controlled environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children who know each other or their families can fit inside, and there room for up to three people at a time.

Wade is now looking for families and events happy to test the sensory ambulance and give valuable feedback on how it can better help children with SEND. | S70 Media

Now, Wade is looking for families and events willing to demo the kitted-out van and give valuable feedback.

Wade said: “We’re looking for people who are willing to try the ambulance out like events, families and schools.

“The dream is it will be a blueprint of what’s to come and sensory ambulances will be a common sight at events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wade is asking anyone interested in hosting the sensory ambulance or having it visit their home to contact him on 07599 277796 or email on [email protected].

Wade says he is also seeking to have the bus registered with the CQC and Ofsted. he holds a seven 5 qualification in leadership management in childcare in a residential setting and a level three qualification in childcare.