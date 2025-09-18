Angry words over Sheffield council £31.3m care budget overspending row

Sheffield City Council member Coun Sophie Crossthorn, deputy chair of the adult health and social care policy committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

There were heated exchanges between LibDem and Labour members of Sheffield City Council in a row about the source of a £31.3m overspend on the adult social care budget.

The row broke out during a discussion of the council’s budget for 2025-26, which, as previously reported, is forecast to be £28.2m overspent.

Assistant director of finance and accounting Jane Wilby outlined the current position to a meeting of the adult health and social care policy committee yesterday (September 17). The report is being made to all policy committees.

She said that a forecast overspend of £31.3m (19.3%) on the council’s £161.8m adult social care budget for people with health conditions and disabilities was one of the major budget pressures facing the council. She said the position had improved by £3.4m due to new savings coming forward.

Coun Will Sapwell, a LibDem member of Sheffield City Council. Picture: Sheffield LibDems

Savings of £24.6m on the budget were put forward but now £9.7m are said to be undeliverable in the current financial year.

Ms Wilby said: “The main pressures are rising demand, complexity of need and increased staffing costs and delays in securing anticipated income from the ICB (NHS integrated care board) which has been temporarily removed from the forecast pending further negotiations.

Pressure

“The overspend specifically relates to £11.7m of roll-forward pressure from 2024-25, £9.7m shortfall in our BIP (budget implementation plan) savings delivery for this year and over £10m in additional growth.

“We experienced a spike in demand for services in autumn 2024 which fell outside of the planning cycle and resulted in baseline costs outstripping the budgeted growth in the service.”

Other council budget pressures include a £15.1m overspend on children’s services, related to the rising cost of home to school transport for children with special educational needs and disabiities (SEND), and £3.8m overspending on homelessness services including temporary accommodation.

An adult social care improvement board, led by council chief executive Kate Josephs, is looking at how to make improvements to deliver services in the most cost-effective way. This includes a “radical review of non-essential and discretionary spending, including agency and specialist advisors use”, according to a report to the committee.

Ms Wilby said that the board is “ensuring that improvement plans are monitored and that corrective actions are taken swiftly to mitigate the risks and improve service delivery”.

It is also looking at the highest-cost placements and standardising the cost of short breaks.

Wrong

Overall, the council has also introduced a six-month restriction on recruitment, more scrutiny of vacancies and cuts in non-essential staff spending. Ms Wilby said the budget shortfall is expected to dip below £20m.

LibDem councillors wanted to know what had gone wrong in forecasting the level of demand for adult social care services.

Coun Sophie Crossthorne said: “When looking at a budget variance of this scale, my first instinct was to refer it to audit and standards but the legal advice was that’s not within the scope of the policy committee.

“At the policy committee in March we received a report saying that £29.4m of budget implementation plans we’d agreed as a committee and voted on, that they were deliverable in year, there was no slippage and we had an overspend of £9m with undeliverable savings of £0.5m.”

The finance and performance committee heard a similar report in June. However, she said that officers told the September 15 meeting of the strategy and resources committee that the variance was evident at the start of this financial year.

She said: “I do have a big concern with that because we are talking about a variance of 10s of millions of pounds of public money here which is very damaging to public confidence. I think we do need to get to the bottom of the how and why that’s happened so we can apply that learning across the council.”

Positive

Coun Crossthorn said she was positive about the way forward but the issue of how the situation arose still needs to be tackled.

Coun Will Sapwell said: “For the council to have lost essentially £20m, the fact this also pertains to healthcare, Sheffield’s public will want to know exactly what’s happened.” He said that it needs to be looked into to understand what happened and to prevent it happening again.

He asked why the spike in demand had happened and why the council’s demand forecasting had gone “so horribly wrong”.

Committee chair Coun Angela Argenzio said that, regardless of financial problems, the council delivers really good services to people and safeguarding measures are good. She said it was irresponsible to give any other impression in a public meeting.

She said she had been asking questions at all levels since the issue has come to light.

Coun Mick Rooney told Coun Sapwell: “We cannot turn someone down who qualifies for our services because we don’t have the money. If they need and are qualified for a service, they get it.

Simple

“That’s why we have an overspend because fundamentally the budget is not big enough, it’s very simple.”

Coun Ruth Milsom said: “I don’t know who you’re blaming but I think to start your statements suggesting that somehow £20m has slipped down the back of a sofa and no-one’s looked for it are highly irresponsible.”

She claimed that the local press would pick up what Coun Sapwell said as a sensational headline out of context.

Coun Argenzio said she did not believe that was quite what Coun Sapwell said.

The LibDem proposal for the issue to be further scrutinised by the committee was agreed with support from Green Party member Coun Argenzio. Labour members and Green councillor Christine Gilligan Kubo abstained.