A Sheffield woman who has spent an exhausting and frustrating year battling for specialist educational support for her autistic son is now pleading for help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Bower has turned to The Star in a last ditch effort to secure the help she says her six-year-old son so desperately needs.

"He’s a bright, beautiful little boy who deserves the same opportunities as any other child," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emotionally drained mum told The Star that her son has been placed in a mainstream school instead of a specialist centre, but is taught in classrooms without any peers as staff try to do everything they can to adapt to his needs without adequate resources or training.

She claims that her one year battle for an appropriate setting for her son is taking its toll but he 'matters' and 'deserves to be seen, heard, and supported'.

“This isn’t just about high demand; it’s about systemic failure.”

The mum shared her son's plight after Ofsted found ‘widespread failings’ in council’s SEND provisions.

In March this year, the national education watchdog undertook a full inspection of Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board’s SEND services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The damning report found ‘widespread and/or systemic failings leading to significant concerns about the experiences and outcomes of children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), which the local area partnership must address urgently’.

This included children waiting for an ‘unacceptable length of time’ to have their needs assessed and met, and too many youngsters with special educational needs being ‘permanently excluded’ leaving them with ‘unacceptable’ breaks in their education.

It’s a situation Emma says she can relate only too well.

Emma Bower said she's approached 'practically everybody' at Sheffield council as she looks to find a proper educational setting for her six-year-old, non-verbal autistic son. However, he remains in a mainstream school where staff teach him in a classroom on his own in an attempt to meet his needs. | Submit

She explained that she’s ‘approached practically everybody in the local authority’ to get help for her son but feels like she’s still no closer to a solution being found.

She told The Star: “My son is autistic and non-verbal. He’s a bright, beautiful little boy who deserves the same opportunities as any other child. Yet we’re currently fighting through a SEND tribunal just to secure him a place at a school that can meet his needs, needs his current school has openly acknowledged they cannot support since 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The local authority failed to inform me of this at the time, only admitting it in 2025. Their reason for not telling me - the guise of 'protecting parents'. That decision has cost us valuable time and caused unnecessary distress.

“I’ve named an integrated resource school that is already supporting children with similar needs. Their refusal doesn’t stem from an inability to meet his needs; it’s purely about space. The decision feels rooted not in evidence, but in prejudice and assumptions about what children like my son are capable of.”

Emma’s main concern relates to a lack of repercussions the council face over their failures, essentially allowing them to ‘kick the can down the road’ with her son’s care.

She says she has been left with nowhere to turn as despite complaints to her local MP, Clive Betts, a number of leading councillors and even the council’s chief executive, the local authority has final say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know I’m not alone. Families across Sheffield are quietly battling a system that feels indifferent to our children’s needs.”

And while she compliments the current mainstream school he’s been placed in - where she attends regular interviews with the staff. the six-year-old is being left to study in a classroom with no other pupils as staff do everything they can to adapt to his needs without adequate resources or training.

“Despite clear recommendations from his doctor and educational professionals that my son requires specialist provision or an integrated resource setting, the local authority continues to name a mainstream school, simply because it has space,” she continued.

“When qualified professionals make these recommendations, what expertise does the local authority have that overrides the combined judgment of a doctor, his current school, his alternative provision, and a parent?

“In reality, they have the power to name a suitable school, but instead they’re using that power as a delay tactic driven by funding concerns and a lack of specialist places in Sheffield. It’s clear they are conflicted, balancing budgets while children like my son are left without a suitable education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To make matters worse, my son is on an eight-year waiting list for ADHD assessment. Eight years. That’s longer than he’s been alive.

“This isn’t just about high demand; it’s about systemic failure. No child should wait nearly a decade for support that could fundamentally change their life.

“This is my second tribunal in two years, the first was just to secure his DLA (disability living allowance). I’m exhausted. Not just from the paperwork, meetings, and appeals, but from the emotional toll of constantly having to prove that my son matters. That he deserves to be seen, heard, and supported.

“I know I’m not alone. Families across Sheffield are quietly battling a system that feels indifferent to our children’s needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their latest Ofsted report, inspectors created a list of urgent areas of improvements in Sheffield, pushing the council to produce EHC (education, health and care) plans in ‘a timely way’ and ensuring these plans ‘better reflect the current needs and provision for the child’.

The report continued: “The partnership should further develop the culture of inclusion by improving the experience of children, young people and families through enhancing the planning and support around key transition points, such as the move between educational phases, reintegration from AP and in preparation for adulthood [and by] improving the understanding of leaders and educators, especially in secondary schools, to better meet the needs of children who are at risk of exclusion.”

The Star reached out to the council who said it cannot comment on individual cases, but the authority has established an improvement board with a plan that spans multiple agencies.

The council added that there is ‘recognition improvements needed to be made’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to growing concerns, the council has published a ‘SEND Manifesto’ through Learn Sheffield - a group commissioned to improve SEND approaches.

The manifesto lays out the local authority’s ambitions for SEND care, prioritising a greater focus on youngsters’ experiences in the city.

It reads: “Nationally and in Sheffield, the number of school-age children requiring SEND support and EHC plans has increased year on year for almost a decade. During this time, improvement activity has focused more on strengthening the arrangements for identifying, assessing and meeting children’s special educational needs than on understanding why the number of children needing something additional or different has increased significantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are therefore aiming to increase the number of children who have positive experiences and achieve good outcomes without requiring additional or different provision at the same time as transforming the arrangements for identifying, assessing and meeting the needs of those who do. We see these goals as connected and inter-dependent. They are the core ambitions of our strategy.”