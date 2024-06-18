Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s a member of staff at Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks shopping centre who most shoppers will never meet.

She’s part of the security detail and is mostly concerned with surveillance, routine patrols and pigeons.

Roofi the cat has been quietly living on the roof of Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre for over 10 years. Now, after a turn for the worse, the humans who care for her are asking for donations to either help her get back on patrol - or give her a good send off. | Gemma Evans

Her name is Roofi, and she is a tabby cat who has been living on the roof of the shopping complex for the past 10 years.

“Nobody owns her,” says resident Gemma Evans, whose sister-in-law works at Crystal Peaks and first told her about the second-storey stray.

“I have her registered in my name though so she can see the vet.”

Five years ago, Roofi was pretty poor at customer service and teamwork, more inclined to hiss, spit and run away from other members of staff when they came to check on her.

No one would know from the outside that Roofi the Cat has been patrolling the roofs of Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre for over 10 years.

But through years of socialising by Gemma, her sister-in-law and other workers, the 11-year-old now “loves a good fuss” and has lived a happy life from her vantage point over the other shoppers.

Gemma said: “She’s part of the Crystal Peaks work staff family now. I’m told security check up on her often. She’s such a loving cat who just wants a fuss.

“None of us have any idea how she ever got up there, but I don’t think she’s ever come down. It’s her patch. There’s shelter on the roof and this one spot that is always warm. She’s been quite happy.”

Sadly, after years of adventures Roofi’s health has taken a turn for the worse.

Gemma said: “Last week, my sister-in-law found Roofi’s leg was bent and really badly swollen, and she was limping.

“We took her to the vet and paid with my own money for a check up and to see if they could drain her leg. But when it was all blood, they said it’s likely to be a growth.”

Now, Gemma has launched at GoFundMe page raising £900 to pay for an x-ray for Roofi’s leg - and prepare for one of two outcomes.

If her leg can be treated, Roofi can return to her patrols at Crystal Peaks.

“And if it can’t, I want to pay for her to spend a few days warm and safe eating whatever she likes before she’s put to sleep,” said Gemma.

“If there’s some left over, I would love to get a plague remembering her. Not many people in Sheffield know about her but she’s very special to some at Crystal Peaks.

“I just want to either get her better or give her a good send off.”