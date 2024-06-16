Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Spanish restaurant in Meadowhall’s Oasis dining hall has closed as the chain struggles.

Tapas Revolution on the upper floor, between TGI Fridays and Three Joes Sourdough Pizza, has a sign up announcing its closure and apologising for the inconvenience.

The eaterie specialised in the ‘famous small dishes found in every bar in Spain’.

The two most recent reviews on Open Table gave it one star.

It is the latest closure at the chain set up by Omar Allibhoy in 2010. At its height there were 11 UK locations, but it fell into administration last year due to Covid and the cost of living crisis.

The business was bought by a new firm led by James Picton, former managing director at Tapas Revolution's parent company, Spanish Restaurant Group, according to Business Sale Report.