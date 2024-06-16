Tapas Revolution Meadowhall: Popular Spanish small plates restaurant closes without warning

By David Walsh
Published 16th Jun 2024, 12:17 BST
A popular Spanish restaurant in Meadowhall’s Oasis dining hall has closed as the chain struggles.

Tapas Revolution on the upper floor, between TGI Fridays and Three Joes Sourdough Pizza, has a sign up announcing its closure and apologising for the inconvenience.

Tapas Revolution on the upper Oasis at Meadowhall has a sign up announcing its closure and apologising for the inconvenience. | National World

The eaterie specialised in the ‘famous small dishes found in every bar in Spain’.

The two most recent reviews on Open Table gave it one star.

It is the latest closure at the chain set up by Omar Allibhoy in 2010. At its height there were 11 UK locations, but it fell into administration last year due to Covid and the cost of living crisis.

The business was bought by a new firm led by James Picton, former managing director at Tapas Revolution's parent company, Spanish Restaurant Group, according to Business Sale Report.

Tapas Revolution’s website today lists three remaining outlets, at Birimingham Bluewater and Westfield.

