Swallownest Social Club: Former working men's club in Rotherham goes up for sale

By Robert Cumber
Published 17th Jun 2024, 06:01 BST
Plans to convert the property into housing have already been approved

A former working men’s club in South Yorkshire has been put up for sale.

Swallownest Social Club, on Nursery Road, Swallownest, Rotherham, which is just outside Sheffield, is listed for auction with a £160,000 guide price.

The former Swallownest Social Club building has been put up for sale, with a guide price of £160,000. Photo: GoogleThe former Swallownest Social Club building has been put up for sale, with a guide price of £160,000. Photo: Google
The property, which has been disused for some time, is due to go under the hammer on July 17.

The listing on Rightmove, by Pugh & Company estate agents, describes how there is planning permission to convert the property and create five new homes.

The plans, approved in December 2023, include the partial demolition of the existing building.

According to CAMRA, the social club has been closed since 2017.

