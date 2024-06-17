Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to convert the property into housing have already been approved

A former working men’s club in South Yorkshire has been put up for sale.

Swallownest Social Club, on Nursery Road, Swallownest, Rotherham, which is just outside Sheffield, is listed for auction with a £160,000 guide price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Swallownest Social Club building has been put up for sale, with a guide price of £160,000. Photo: Google | Google

The property, which has been disused for some time, is due to go under the hammer on July 17.

The listing on Rightmove, by Pugh & Company estate agents, describes how there is planning permission to convert the property and create five new homes.

The plans, approved in December 2023, include the partial demolition of the existing building.