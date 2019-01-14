Second Sheffield church receives threatening letter

Have your say

A second Sheffield church has received a letter containing threats, it has been confirmed today.

Last week, an ‘unpleasant letter’ was published detailing threats made towards the congregation at St Mary’s Catholic Church in High Green, Sheffield

It led to staff at neighbouring St Mary’s Catholic Primary School stopping pupils from attending a special mass at the church on safety grounds.

Now, St Thomas More Catholic Church on Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, has confirmed that a similar later was also sent there.

In a statement, the church said: “Our church did receive a similar letter. It is in the hands of the police.”

It is understood that a number of letters have been sent to churches across the country.

An investigation is being led by West Midlands Police.