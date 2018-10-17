Second man charged over armed robbery at Rotherham post office

A second man has been charged over an armed robbery in which a gun was brandished at a Rotherham post office.

APPEAL: Police issue E-fit of man hunted over Sheffield sex attack

Callum John Edwards, aged 25 of Plantation Court, Dinnington, is due at court today over the raid at South Anston post office on Sunday afternoon.

South Anston post office was raided on Sunday afternoon

CRIME: Man in critical condition after attack in Barnsley

Two men, armed with a gun, threatened staff before escaping with cash.

READ MORE: Gun brandished during post office raid in Rotherham

Edwards has been charged with robbery and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He has also been charged with three separate counts of burglary and two counts of failing to appear at court.

Tomas Marcin Taszewski, 32, of Lordens Hill, Dinnington, has already been charged with robbery and appeared before Sheffield magistrates yesterday.

Two other men arrested on suspicion of robbery have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 646 of October 14.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.