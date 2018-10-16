Police issue E-fit of man hunted over Sheffield sex attack 

An E-fit has been produced of a man wanted over a sex attack on Sheffield.

A woman in her 20s was assaulted on land just off Station Road and Moss Way, Mosborough, in the early hours of Tuesday, October 2 and her attacker is still at large.

Do you know this man?

South Yorkshire Police received a ‘third person report’ about the attack and deployed officers and dogs to search the area.

Forensic work is also being carried out in a bid to identify the attacker.

Detective Constable Michelle Walton, leading the police probe: “I fully appreciate that incidents of this nature are worrying for the local community but I’d like to offer my reassurance that we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the offender.

“If anyone recognises the man in the E-fit image, or has any information about what happened, please get in touch.

“I’d also like to ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious that morning to contact us if they haven’t done so already.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 31 of October 2.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.