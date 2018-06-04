Search for murdered Barnsley woman's missing car continues

The police search for a murdered Barnsley woman's missing car is continuing.

Jill Hibberd, aged 73, was found stabbed to death at her home in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, at 7.45am on Thursday, May 31.

Her red Audi TT, with the registration number YM17 SYJ, was taken from the driveway of her home at 9pm the previous day and remains outstanding.

Lee Trevor Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, has been charged with murder and burglary and is due before Barnsley magistrates today.

Anyone with sightings of the missing car should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 141 of May 31.

The incident room can be called directly on 01709 443510 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.