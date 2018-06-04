Teenage boy charged over stabbing in Doncaster street

A 16-year-old boy has been charged over a stabbing in a Doncaster street.

The teenager and a 25-year-old man are accused of being involved in an attack in which a 22-year-old man was stabbed in Mexborough, Doncaster, at 2.55pm on Thursday, May 31.

The Mexborough boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with wounding and has been remanded into custody.

Dominic Boswell, 25, of Belmont Street. Mexborough, is charged with wounding and possession of a class B drug.

A 29-year-old woman, also from Mexborough and who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

Detectives investigating the incident want to hear from motorists with dash cam footage.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 461 of Thursday, May 31.