Man due in court over murder of Barnsley woman

A man is due in court today over the murder of a Barnsley woman.

Lee Trevor Fueloep, aged 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, was charged with the murder of 73-year-old Jill Hibberd yesterday.

He has also been charged with burglary.

Ms Hibberd was was found stabbed to death at her Roy Kilner Road home at 7.45am on Thursday, May 31.

Fueloep is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates' Court today.

Detectives investigating the murder want to trace Ms Hibberd's red Audi TT , with the registration number YM17 SYJ, which was taken from the driveway of her home at 9pm on Wednesday, May 30.

Anyone with information about the car or murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 141 of May 31.