Scooter rider urged to 'do the right thing' after fatal collision in Barnsley
A scooter rider hunted by the police for driving off and leaving a man dying in a Barnsley street after a collision has been urged to 'do the right thing' and come forward.
The rider drove off after colliding with a pedestrian at the junction of Manor Road and Barnsley Road, Cudworth, at 10.50am yesterday.
A 41-year-old man injured in the collision was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield but later died.
Johnny Wood, whose sister Jacqueline Wileman was killed in a collision in Brierley in September after she was struck by a stolen lorry, said: "If the scooter rider is looking at this you need to give your self up.
"You don't know what you are putting this man's family through and you are getting yourself in more trouble, trust me, as I am the brother of Jackie Wileman, who was murdered by four lowlifes. Do the right thing."
Mrs Wileman, 58, died when she was struck by the vehicle in Brierley, on 14 September, last year.
Driver Karn Hill, 23, admitted causing death by dangerous driving, while passengers David Mellor, 48, Wayne Carroll, 29, and Alan Mawhinney, 53, were found guilty by a jury.
The men were jailed for between 10-and-a-half and 13 years.
After hitting mother-of-two Mrs Wileman the lorry careered into the side of a house, partially destroying the building.
In a Facebook post condemning the scooter rider involved in yesterday's collision, Natalie Brownell said: "The value of human life means so little that you collide with someone then drive off. Disgusting."
Caroline Fox added: "Tragic. Poor man and his family. I hope this lad does the right thing has a conscience and hands himself in or someone he knows does."
Paul John Brackpool described leaving the scene of the collision as 'a truly cowardly act'.
Andy Wenham added: "The rider is only making it worse by not coming forward. Surely they realise they will be caught at some point and until then will forever be looking over their shoulder."
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 304 of August 21.