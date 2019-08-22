Man arrested over murder of student Libby Squire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Hull University student Libby Squire.
The 25-year-old man was arrested yesterday over the death of the 21-year-old, whose disappearance in February prompted a widespread search involving hundreds of police officers and members of the public.
Read More
Libby, a philosophy student, was missing for just over six weeks before her body was recovered from the Humber Estuary in March.
Yesterday, Humberside Police revealed that a man had been arrested on suspicion of murdering the student, who was originally from High Wycombe.
In a statement the force said: "A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 21-year-old Libby Squire in February this year.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"The man was arrested earlier today and is currently being questioned by detectives.
"Libby was reported missing in the early hours of Friday, February 1, 2019, after a night out in Hull with friends.
"Just over six weeks later on Wednesday March 20, Libby's body was recovered from the Humber Estuary.
"Libby's family continue to receive support from specially trained officers and have been updated on the investigation."
Libby, a popular student, was last seen at around 12.09am on February 1 near her home on Wellesley Avenue, Hull, having returned home from a night out.
Later that morning, she was reported missing, prompting an intensive search by hundreds of uniformed officers as well as search specialists, dog handlers, underwater officers and members of the public.
At one stage, around 200 students gathered in the rain as a show of solidarity and support for the student and her parents.
In an emotional Facebook post following the discovery of Libby's body, her mother said: "I cannot thank you enough my darling Pie for making me a mummy."