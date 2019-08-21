House burglaries almost halved in Rotherham, figures reveal
The number of reported house burglaries has almost halved this year, new figures reveal.
South Yorkshire Police said calls about break-ins to domestic properties have reduced by 58 per cent in the town since January.
In addition, 65 suspected have been detailed in connection with burglary, aggravated burglary or robbery in the last three months – 15 of which have been charged.
Top cops put the reduction down to a raft of measures including what they described as working with partners to provide ‘robust offender management’.
Officers have been working closely with housing and tenancy associations to offer crime prevention advice to residents.
Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate said: “I am really pleased to see that the work our teams are putting in is paying off.
“We know that there is still work to be done, but the reduction we have seen so far this year is really encouraging.”
Officers also hailed Operation Shield, in which officers have been visiting homes to mark residents’ property with special solution invisible to the naked eye that helps police to track down stolen goods.
Police have already visited 567 homes in Swinton, where the operation is being piloted.