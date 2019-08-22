Scooter rider still on the run after collision which killed Barnsley pedestrian
A scooter rider involved in a collision which killed a pedestrian yesterday is still on the run today.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 07:06
The rider left a 41-year-old pedestrian dying in the street after a collision at the junction of Manor Road and Barnsley Road, Cudworth, at around 10.50am yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said the rider‘immediately left the scene, leaving the pedestrian seriously injured.’
The victim, a 41-year-old Barnsley man, was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital but died later that day from his injuries.
Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 304 of August 21.