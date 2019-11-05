The 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, November 3, over an incident on Sicey Lane, Shiregreen, in which a woman who got out of a car was knocked unconscious in an assault and bundled back inside.

Officers were alerted to the incident at 1.20am that day and issued an appeal for information.

They later said the woman had been traced and it was being treated as a ‘domestic incident’.

It has now emerged that a man was arrested on suspicion of assault over the weekend and later bailed.

The force said: “Police investigating a reported assault of a woman in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield have arrested a 28-year-old man.

“Police were called just before 1.20am on Saturday, October 5 following reports a woman had been assaulted in the Sicey Lane area.

“On Sunday, November 3, a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault.