Sadness over death of top South Yorkshire police dog
Sadness has been expressed over the death of a South Yorkshire police dog with a nose for drugs, flares and smoke bombs.
Police Dog Duke, a Labrador cross, was loaned out by South Yorkshire Police to forces across the country because of his success at rooting out illegal substances.
He was also trained to detect flares and smoke bombs.
Duke, who served South Yorkshire Police for 10 years, has the record for rooting out the largest ever haul of drugs at a UK festival after being used one year at Creamfields.
He recently retired from the frontline, along with his handler PC Paul Brackpool.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “It is with sadness that we have to report that Police Dog Duke, who recently retired along with his handler, PC Paul Brackpool, from South Yorkshire Police, has passed away.
“Police Dog Duke served with the force for 10 years.
“Duke, a Labrador cross, was a passive drugs, flares and smoke bomb detection dog.
“Duke was used across the UK by many forces at music and football events, pubs, clubs and nightclubs, bus and train stations.
“Duke was famous among forces and the National Crime Agency for his percentage of positive results and has the highest ever find at a music festival – Creamfields.”
PC Brackpool said: "He was my friend and my work colleague and I will miss him."