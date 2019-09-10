Man charged after machete incident in Sheffield street
A man who allegedly brandished a machete in front of a car full of people in a Sheffield street has been charged with a string of offences.
By Sam Cooper
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 19:35
Boe Mayfield, aged 30, of Martin Street, Netherthorpe, was due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.
He has been charged with attempted robbery, common assault and threatening a person with a bladed article following an incident on Weston Street, Netherthorpe, on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police said oficers were called to the scene after reports of a man brandishing a machete at a group of people sat in their car.
Mayfield has also been charged with possession of cannabis.