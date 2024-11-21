Rutland Road: Crash on Sheffield road causing traffic delays for motorists in the area this morning

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:02 GMT
A crash on a main road in Sheffield is causing traffic delays in the area this morning.

The collision took place on Rutland Road, near to the junction of Rugby Street, in the Parkwood Springs area of Sheffield earlier this morning (Thursday, November 21, 2024).

The worst delays appear to be in place close to the junction of Rutland Road and Rugby Street.

The collision took place on Rutland Road, near to the junction of Rugby Street, in the Parkwood Springs area of Sheffield earlier this morning (Thursday, November 21, 2024) | Google

Disruption caused by the crash was first reported just before 9.30am.

Further information on the collision is not yet known.

Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for comment.

