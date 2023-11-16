RSPCA appeal to find driver after hamster found dumped in cage in Sheffield

A witness claims to have seen part of the driver's licence plate after the cage was dumped

The RSPCA is appealing for information to trace a female motorist after a hamster was found dumped in a cage in Sheffield.

The poor pet was found dumped in a layby on Abbey Lane, next to Ecclesall Woods, on Saturday morning (November 11) just after a woman was seen getting out of a white Fiat Punto car with the registration plate believed to begin with ‘ML10’.

A hamster was reportedly dumped in a cage on Abbey Lane near Ecclesall Woods in Sheffield.

A dog walker saw the car and once the woman had driven off he found what the driver had allegedly dumped - a female hamster in a cage, wrapped in a 'One Beyond' carrier bag containing food placed on top.

Jack Taylor for the RSPCA said: "The poor hamster was left alone and in a vulnerable position and we are grateful to the dog walker who found her or she could have died - especially left in the elements like this.

The RSPCA are asking for help to find the driver who allegedly dumped the hamster and its cage on Abbey Lane in Ecclesall Road.

"We are now trying to trace a woman seen getting out of the white Fiat Punto car as we believe she may be able to provide vital information to our enquiries.

"We know people are concerned about the costs of pets during times of financial hardship but simply dumping pets is not the answer. We would also urge people to do their research before committing to having a pet.

"Hamsters are often seen as ideal starter pets for children or families, but their needs are more complex than many people realise and youngsters can soon lose their enthusiasm for the pet.

"I believe the hamster has been a cared for pet as the cage was clean and there was food available - it is so sad that she was abandoned in this way."

The hamster was taken to the RSPCA Manchester and Salford branch where she has been named Indigo by staff. Once she has recovered from her ordeal she will be rehomed.

Sadly as the cost of living crisis continues, pet abandonments are on the rise and in October the RSPCA dealt with 1,800 incidents that month alone.

If anyone is struggling to pay for vet bills for their pets then the RSPCA has dedicated cost of living support, including a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.