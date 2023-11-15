Manchester Road Stocksbridge: Man who collapsed near Sheffield's Fox Valley shopping centre taken to hospital
An air ambulance and two road ambulances were dispatched to the scene
A man was taken to hospital after he collapsed close to a Sheffield shopping centre.
Emergency services were called yesterday, Tuesday, November 14, to the junction of Manchester Road and Fox Valley Way, in Stocksbridge, near the entrance to Fox Valley shopping centre.
A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was called at 5.41pm that afternoon and sent 'a number of resources', including two ambulances and an air ambulance.
They added: "The patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital by road ambulance."