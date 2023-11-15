Sheffield Magistrates' Court: Latest round-up of convictions including fraud and public indecency
Cases included speeding at 85mph and theft of protein powder from Holland & Barrett.
These are the latest cases heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard between October 30 and November 3, 2023.
The following sentences have been passed:
Sexual offences
Sophie Epton, aka. Kyle Aaron Epton, 36, of Callow Drive; masturbating in public, breach of community order; 16 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.
Violent, abusive or weapon-related offences
Suzanne Michelle Gambles, 54, of Myrtle Road; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, found to be racially and religiously aggravated; fined £60, compensation £100. Peter Gough, 36, of Edward Street Flats; theft (£45 of protein powder from Halland & Barrett), assault by beating; 16 weeks prison, surcharge £154.
Andrew Cheetham, 44, of Spinkhill Drive; assault on emergency worker; community order, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation £150, surcharge £114, costs £640.
Fraud
Shannon Middle, 26, of Musgrave Drive; fraud; eight weeks prison suspended for 12 months, £410 compensation, £200 costs.
Driving-related offences
Richard Robertshaw, 51, of Ridgeway Road; drink driving (twice over limit); fine £50, costs £50, surcharge £20, disqualified for 16 months.
Kieran Barratt, 21, of Tunwell Avenue; driving through red light; fined £40, surcharge £16, three points.
Dawn Flint, no age given, of Mauncer Lane; driving without insurance; fined £100, surcharge £40.
Gary Joseph Lweo, 65, of Blayton Road; drink driving (twice over limit); fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £375, 10 points.
Ethan Daniel Karim, 19, of Southey Hill; driving while using mobile phone; fined £60, surcharge £24, costs £150, six points.
Richard Kevin Jordan, 49, of Birklands Avenue; drug driving (cocaine); community order, surcharge £95, costs £200, disqualified for 12 months.
Cimi Hoxha, 30, of Owler Lane; driving without licence, driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for nine months.
Mohammed Jameel Ali, 55, of Fulwood Head Road; speeding (64mph in a 50mph area); fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £110, three points.
Alex James Cutherbertson, 42, of Ladies Spring Grove; speeding (71mph in a 60mph area); fined £92, surcharge £37, costs £110, three points.
Oluwabanji Adeyinka Ikuomenisan, 43, of Staniforth Road; driving through a red light; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £110, three points.
Jennifer Miracy Mercado-Boyle, 26, of Saunders Road; driving while using a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £110, six points.
Alawi Omar Alyzdi, 31, of Robinson Avenue; driving while using a mobile phone; fined £103, surcharge £41, costs £300, six points.
Manouchehr Mohammadi, 38, of Greenland Court; failed to provide specimen; 180 hours unpaid work, £114, costs £300, disqualified 29 months.
Younis Khan, 33, of Firshall Road; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, disqualified for six months.
David Elliott Roberts, 44, of Five Trees Close; speeding (55mph in a 30mph area); fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, six points.
Broque Jane Fiona Gallagher-Marsden; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £519, surcharge £208, costs £110, six months.
Erik Horvath, 20, of Popple Street; failure to give identity of a driver; £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.
Sina Jodaneh, 24, of Southend Place; driving while using a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £110, six points.
Shane Michael Ashmore, 53, of Dunninc Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Kristian Giga, 21, of Robey Street; failure to give identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Craig Hackett, 50, of Ashberry Road. breaching no-right-turn sign; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.
Miriam Frances Hammond, 35, of South Street; speeding (47mph in a 40mph area); fined £153, costs £90, surcharge £61, three points.
Peter Aiden Henney, 27, of Cowper Crescent; speeding (85mph in a 70mph area); fined £91, surcharge £36, costs £90, three points.
Christopher Louca, 41, of Lathkill Road; driving without insurance; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £90, eight points.
Bethany Matthewson, 31, of Capel Street; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £392, surcharge £156, costs £90, six points.
Kris McClean, 35, of Danby Road; speeding (46mph in a 40mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.
Arif Mokadeh, 25, of The Oval; driving without due care and attention; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, four points.
Toni Catherine Page, 33, of Beldon Place; driving through a red light; fined £117, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.
Keris Louise Revill, 44, of Harvey Clough Road; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area); fined £116, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.
Craig Steven Rhodes, 38, of Morgan Avenue; driving without renewing licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.
Michael Elroy Roughier, 49, of West Bar; obstructing a drop kerb; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.
David Scothern, 50, of Longley Close; driving without test certificate; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90.
Jamie Lee Simpson, 38 of Hucklow Road; speeding (68mph in a 60mph area); fined £61, surcharge £24, costs £90, three points.
Robert Nathan Wilde, 52, of Rothbury Court; driving through lane closure; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.