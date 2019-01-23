Rotherham woman still missing after vanishing on Christmas Day

Have your say

A Rotherham woman who vanished on Christmas Day is still missing this morning.

Alena Grlakova, aged 38, disappeared after leaving a friend’s house on Thompson Drive, Swinton, on Tuesday, December 25.

Alena Grlakova

She told her friend she was travelling into Rotherham but has not been seen since.

Alena, from Swinton, has distinctive tattoos on her hands – her own name on one and her daughter’s – Stella – on the other.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quotw incident number 450 of January 15.