Teenage boy, 13, still missing in Sheffield

A teenage boy, 13, is still missing today after vanishing in Sheffield yesterday afternoon.

Tyler Proud was last seen in the London Road area at 5.45pm yesterday.

Tyler Proud is missing

He is not originally from Sheffield and unfamiliar with the area.

Tyler is white, 5ft 11ins tall, of a medium build and has short, dark hair.

He was wearing a Nike black cap, light coloured tracksuit bottoms, a dark T-shirt and a black puffer jacket and was carrying a dark coloured bag.

South Yorkshire Police has urged members of the public not to approach Tyler, but to dial 999 if they see him.

Quote incident number 674 of January 22.