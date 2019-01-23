Meat cleaver, knife and Taser seized by police on streets of Sheffield

Have your say

A meat cleaver, knife and Taser were seized by the police on the streets of Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police revealed yesterday that the meat cleaver and knife were found in Firth Park and and the Taser was discovered in Page Hall.



In a police statement, the force said the weapons were seized to prevent them ‘getting into the wrong hands’.

