Rotherham man who vanished after leaving pub is found safe and well
A Rotherham man who disappeared after a visit to his local pub has been found safe and well.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 08:22
Damien Taylor, aged 38, was reported missing from Flanderwell after leaving the Markfield Drive area at around 4.50pm on Saturday, August 24 and saying he was going to the local pub.
He was seen at The County pub, Bridgegate, at 6pm that day but then disappeared.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
This morning, South Yorkshire Police said the search was called off when he turned up at a Rotherham police station.